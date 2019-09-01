Live 5 News launches ‘Live 5 Lowcountry Voice’ Facebook group

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News is proud to host a new digital group, Live 5 Lowcountry Voice, encouraging people in the community to connect with others on Facebook.
We've created this group to allow members of the community to discuss various topics and events going on across the Lowcountry.
With possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian expected later this week, it’s also a place where you can talk about where to find needed supplies if you begin to see shelves emptying out.
CLICK HERE to join.
What are your interests? What are your needs? What is going on in your neighborhood? Is your pet missing? Do you see something in your community that you feel needs to be addressed? Consider this an open forum for your ideas.
Posts on Live 5 Lowcountry Voice will be different from the posts you see on the Live 5 News Facebook page. The group is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to join and invite their friends to join in on the discussion.
All we ask is that you are respectful. We allow all views and topics in this group, so if one happens to disagree with you, please be an adult and scroll on.
By joining this group, you’ll be part of the Live 5 News family. We’ll see you on Facebook!
