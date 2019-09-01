Lowcountry governments distributing sandbags for Dorian preparation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Town, city and county governments are laying out plans to distribute sandbags to residents who wish to fortify their home from potential rainwater.
Berkeley County officials have sandbags at the following locations
- St. Stephen Rural Fire Department
- Town of Moncks Corner
- Lake Moultrie Fire Department
- Whitesville Fire Department
- Pineridge Fire Department
- Goose Creek public works building (201 Button Hall Avenue)
- Hanahan Fire Department
The Isle of Palms is currently out of sandbags, however the city is working to get more sand delivered for distribution.
North Charleston will begin distributing sandbags Monday Sept 2 at 11 a.m. Those who wish to pick up sandbags can do so at:
- Military Magnet,
- Felix Davis Community Center
- The Festival Center.
Sandbags are limited to North Charleston residents only and residents are limited to 8 bags.
James Island will begin distributing sandbags on Monday, Sept. 2nd at 8 a.m. at James Island Town Hall 1122 Dills Bluff Rd.
Residents will be limited to ten bags per household. Enter Town Hall from Dills Bluff Road and follow directions to ensure a smooth distribution.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.