Relentless RiverDogs Crank 14 Hits to Down Drive

The Dogs tacked onto their lead in the sixth inning, when an infield single by Oswald Peraza that brought Eduardo Torrealba home got the run right back for the Dogs, extending the lead to 4-2. Charleston added three more in the eighth on singles by Torrealba, Lockridge and Peraza to ice the 7-2 win. By the time the final out was recorded, seven of the starting nine hitters recorded at least one hit, and all nine reached base safely. In addition to Lockridge’s historic night, Peraza and Torrealba both recorded three hits, marking the third such game of the season for the latter. Torrealba has now produced a multiple hits in four of his last six games, a stretch where he has gone 11-for-25 (.440).