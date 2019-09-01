SC State upsets Wofford, 28-13

ORANGEBURG, SC—Redshirt junior Tyrece Nick threw for a game-high 12-of-26 for 201-yards and a touchdown to lead South Carolina State to an, 28-13, upset victory over nationally-ranked Wofford Saturday (Aug. 31st) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.
South Carolina State posted its first victory over Wofford since 1976, when the Bulldogs knocked off the Terriers 14-6 (11/13/1976) in Orangeburg.
"This was a big win for our program beating a team like Wofford," said head coach Buddy Pough. "Our defense played well, and it gave us a chance throughout the game."
"We played a good solid cohesive football today," noted Pough. "The reason why we won the football game is because we didn't turn the football over much, and the defense took the ball away from them."
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Shaquan Davis had a breakout day catching the football with five (5) catches for 91-yards, while senior De'Montrez Burroughs led the way with four (4) catches for 102-yards and a touchdown.
The Bulldog defense was on point forcing four interceptions, along with redshirt freshman linebacker BJ Davis spearheading the way with 8.0 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss for 17-yards an interception.
South Carolina State returns to action on Saturday (Sept. 7th) when they host Lane College in an 4 p.m. showdown at O.C.Dawson Stadium.