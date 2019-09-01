TRACKING DORIAN: Dorian Becomes Category 5; Storm Surge/Flooding, Damaging Winds Possible Midweek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorian is moving west to Florida and should take a northerly turn late Monday night in response to a weakening ridge of high pressure. The process will be very slow, but important. Where this turn occurs will help get an idea of how close Dorian will be to the southeast coast. Once this turn happens Dorian will head north to the Carolinas. A couple of models are still suggesting Dorian could track farther west to central Florida, through Georgia.
Regardless of track, Georgia and South Carolina coast should prepare for coastal flooding due to storm surge and possibly torrential rainfall. A storm of this intensity, regardless of the strength near the SC coast, will push water into the coastline during the next few days and this water will have no where to go. How close Dorian is to coastline will dictate what areas see the strongest winds and the heaviest rainfall.
Parts of the Lowcountry could see atleast 5″+ of rain Wednesday/Thursday along with a chance for atleast tropical storm force winds and quick spin-ups. The track and timing of the storm will change, but the Lowcountry should prepare and plan now. There’s a high risk for rip currents ahead of Dorian.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, sct’d showers/storm; HIGH: 85.
LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy chance for sct’d showers and storms; HIGH: 88.
TUESDAY: Chance for sct’d downpours; HIGH: 86.
WEDNESDAY: WATCHING DORIAN.
THURSDAY: WATCHING DORIAN.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
