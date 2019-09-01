Tri-County leaders to hold news conference on Dorian preps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will brief the public on Tri-County plans to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
That news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in North Charleston.
Prior to that news conference, Charleston County Council plans to hold an emergency council meeting to consider declaring its own state of emerency.
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina Saturday afternoon.
“State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary," McMaster said.
