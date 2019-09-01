Gov. McMaster orders mandatory evacuations, school closures ahead of Dorian

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation order during a Sunday night news conference for portions of coastal areas from Jasper to Horry Counties.
McMaster said the current forecast calls for tropical storm-force winds to reach the Lowcountry by Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
The evacuations cover the following counties and county zones:
Southern Coast
- Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B
- Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A
- Jasper County Evacuation Zone A
Central Coast
- Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
- Dorchester County Evacuation Zone D
- Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G
Northern Coast
- Horry County Evacuation Zone A
- Georgetown County Evacuation Zone A
To figure out which zone you live in, use the “Know Your Zone” tool on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website.
McMaster said he also issued an executive order to close schools and government offices beginning on Tuesday and continuing until further notice for the following counties:
- Charleston
- Berkeley
- Dorchester
- Colleton
- Beaufort
- Georgetown
- Horry
- Jasper
Lane reversals on I-26 are set to begin at noon on Monday, meaning that both sides of I-26 between Charleston and Columbia will be switched to westbound travel. The reversal will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526 and will continue west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.
One lane of US 278 in Hilton Head will also be reversed to create three westbound lanes at the intersection of Spanish Wells Drive and Moss Creek Village Drive. This reversal will run approximately two miles in length.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Transportation along with supporting agencies will reverse the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes to ease the flow of traffic away from the coast at noon, he said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.