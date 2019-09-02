Berkeley County to hold 10 a.m. press conference on Hurricane Dorian preparations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - County leaders and officials are set to hold a press conference Monday morning concerning their preparations for Hurricane Dorian.
Berkeley County supervisor Johnny Cribb will join Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis and others to discuss the steps the county is taking in order to be ready for any impacts from the storm.
The mandatory evacuation order means schools and county government offices in the county will be closed beginning on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.
