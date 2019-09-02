Charleston to open 3 city parking garages for free during Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three downtown Charleston parking garages will be available for residents to park their cars for free during Hurricane Dorian, city officials said.
The three garages that will be available for free parking are:
- The Aquarium parking garage at 24 Calhoun Street
- The Visitor Center parking garage at 63 Mary Street
- The Queen Street parking garage at 93 Queen Street
These garages will be free for city residents throughout the storm, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
Garage openings are for cars only and the offer does not apply to boats or trailers.
A full list of city of Charleston garages can be found at www.charleston-sc.gov/parking-information.
The city of Charleston Citizen Services Desk will be staffed at 9 a.m. Monday to answer citizens’ questions about storm preparations and can be reached at 843-724-7311.
