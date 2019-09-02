Child in critical condition after falling into water off pier at James Island home, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say a boy is in critical condition at MUSC after nearly drowning in the water near a pier at a home on James Island Sunday.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Sea Eagle Watch around 7 p.m. for a child who had fallen off the pier, was unconscious and not breathing, according to an incident report.
The age of the child wasn’t immediately available.
When officers arrived, several family members were at the end of the pier conducting CPR. The boy appeared pale with blue lips, but was breathing sporadically, according to the officer.
Firefighters arrived and were able to stabilize the boy’s breathing and vitals, according to the report.
Once stable, the child was taken by stretcher from the pier to an ambulance and taken to MUSC.
Two neighbors told the officer on scene that they saw the child run down the pier by himself and jump into the water. They called out to neighbors for help and to call 911.
The officer wrote in the report that the child’s mother was at the house when the child ran to the pier and she didn’t see him until he got on the pier and jumped off the dock.
Another neighbor ran down the pier and estimated in the report that the child was in the water for approximately three minutes before they could get to him.
The neighbor was able to jump in the water, got him onto the pier and began CPR.
When the officer followed up with MUSC after the incident, the child was admitted to the PICU at the children’s hospital and was in critical condition.
