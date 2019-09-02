City of Charleston schedules 12 p.m. press conference as Dorian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has announced a press conference at 12 p.m. as officials continue to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Mayor John Tecklenburg issued a state of emergency for the city on Saturday afternoon.
The city has already stated it will open three parking garages for free during the storm.
The city of Charleston Citizen Services Desk will be staffed at 9 a.m. Monday to answer citizens’ questions about storm preparations and can be reached at 843-724-7311.
The press conference is scheduled to take place at the Gaillard Center and will include Tecklenburg as well as other city officials.
