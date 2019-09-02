Contreras Dominates as Dogs Rout Drive in Fourth Straight Win

Smith was also honored as the 2019 ‘Top Dog’ after the final out, finishing his season with a .307/.405/.465 slashline in 124 games this season. He came up short in his bid to become the first Charleston RiverDog to win the batting title, but still finished as the sixth player in Charleston franchise history (circa 1980) to post a .300 average, hit 10 homers and steal at least 10 bags in the same season. He finished the season with 32 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs, while plating 74 runs and accruing 209 total bases.