Dorchester County declares state of emergency to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has declared a state of emergency Sunday evening to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Dorchester County Chairman George Bailey issued a state of emergency at 8 p.m. The declaration, according to the county, authorizes the county administrator and director of emergency management all orders “as deemed necessary, to protect life, health and safety.”
The county intends to move to OPCON 1 at 8 a.m. Monday. At that time, the Citizen Call Center will open. Dorchester County residents can call the Call Center at 843.832.0393 or 843.563.0393.
