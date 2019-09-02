FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Dorian downgraded to Category 4, continues to pound Bahamas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team declared Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as First Alert Weather Days. Tuesday was included primarily as a day to plan for potential impacts from the storm expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
As of shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, Dorian’s center remained about 100 miles offshore of eastern Florida. A northerly turn expected later Monday and overnight.
A northeasterly turn away from the U.S. is expected Tuesday, but when that turns happens will determine how much of an impact the Lowcountry feels from Dorian.
Potential impacts, primarily expected Wednesday and Thursday, could include a storm surge of three to five feet and between five and 10 inches of rain closest to the coast.
There is a 77 percent chance of tropical storm-force winds along the coast by Wednesday or so.
High surf and a high risk of rip currents are already reported off the South Carolina coast, prompting coastal communities to urge people to stay out of the water. High surf of between seven to 10 feet are expected Monday, but those high surfs could rise to between 10 and 20 feet Tuesday and Wednesday.
But the models continually change as new data comes in, so there are no guarantees yet.
At 11 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located by NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.3 West, about 35 miles east-northeast of Grand Bahama Island and about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.
The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast Monday night through Wednesday evening.
Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher gusts. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.
“The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday,” National Hurricane Center forcasters said.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 922 mb (27.23 inches).
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a series of executive orders Sunday night ordering the closure of schools in eight South Carolina coastal counties, a mandatory evacuation for portions of counties from Jasper to Horry and the reversal of lanes to help accommodate a combination of evacuees and people headed home from spending the holiday weekend at South Carolina beaches.
The evacuations cover the following counties and county zones:
Southern Coast
- Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B
- Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A
- Jasper County Evacuation Zone A
Central Coast
- Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
- Dorchester County Evacuation Zone D
- Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G
Northern Coast
- Horry County Evacuation Zone A
- Georgetown County Evacuation Zone A
To figure out which zone you live in, use the “Know Your Zone” tool on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website.
Lowcountry government agencies announced plans to move to OPCON 1 and opened citizen information lines to allow people to call with questions.
The next update from the National Hurricane Center, which should include an update on Dorian’s projected path, comes at 11 a.m.
