Folly Beach to limit island access beginning Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach officials say they plan to begin restricting access to the island starting Tuesday afternoon.
A checkpoint will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, just past Bowen’s Island Road, according to City Administrator Spencer Wetmore.
Residents will be required to show two forms of identification showing residency or ownership on the island. Acceptable ID would include a driver’s license or state-issued ID with the correct address, a utility bill, deed, tax bill or lease.
Property managers, realtors and brokers must have proof of state license and City of Folly Beach business license.
Employees of area businesses must have a numbered (red or yellow) re-entry pass issued by the city and employee credentials.
Contractors with a Folly Beach business license will be permitted prior to the storm and in a later phase of re-entry after the storm.
Sandbags for Folly Beach residents will be distributed Monday at 10 a.m. with a limit of 10 bags per resident. Residents should bring their own shovel, pick up bags from the public safety parking lot on West Erie, and fill them at the boat landing.
The Folly Beach Citizen Information Line will be active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at 843-588-7006.
