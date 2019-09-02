Garbage collection for some Lowcountry areas suspended due to Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Garbage collection for some Lowcountry areas have been suspended due to Hurricane Dorian.
City of Charleston officials say Carolina Waste and Republic Services, the city’s garbage and trash collection contractors, have begun evacuations.
As a result, collection on Daniel Island and in outer West Ashley has been suspended.
“In preparation for possible flooding related to storm surge, city crews will run their Monday routes on Tuesday,” officials said."After that, all garbage and trash collection will be suspended throughout the city until further notice."
City officials say due to the closing of the Bees Ferry Landfill and the Charleston County Transfer Stations, household garbage collection has been cancelled until further notice.
Residents are advised to secure their garbage cans under the house or in the enclosures.
North Charleston Sanitation services will not run. Officials say if you’re outside city limits to refer to that county’s citizen’s hotline.
