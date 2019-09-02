IOP announces hurricane re-entry sticker protocol

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Access onto the Isle of Palms has not been restricted yet, but city officials want residents to be prepared if it happens after Hurricane Dorian passes.
Island access may change as public safety personnel assess damage and safety conditions after the storm.
The re-entry sticker is only needed IF access is restricted immediately after the storm is over.
To request a hurricane re-entry sticker, fill out this form or visit the public safety building at 30 J.C. Long Boulevard.
Resident Parking decals and Wild Dunes Owners stickers will also serve as hurricane re-entry stickers.
Requirements and Restrictions:
- You must be a full-time resident. If you live in Wild Dunes, your Wild Dunes stickers will allow you to re-enter the island.
- You will need to present vehicle registration for each car being registered.
- Stickers are limited to 3 per household. No exceptions.
- The stickers are valid until January 2020. Affix them on the driver's side of the assigned vehicle.
If you have any questions about Hurricane Stickers, please call the Police Department non-emergency Number at 843-886-6522.
