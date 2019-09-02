LIST: Hurricane shelters open in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Dorian approaches South Carolina, counties in the Lowcountry have begun to announce shelter openings around the area.
Counties and cities have also opened sandbag locations and phone lines in order to help residents prepare.
The full list of shelter openings can be found below:
- Coastal Pre-Release Center (pet friendly shelter) – 3765 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston 29405
- Military Magnet Academy - 2950 Carner Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
- R.B. Stall High School - 3625 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418
- Jerry Zucker Middle School - 6401 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418
- Dubose Middle School (Pet friendly shelter) - 1005 Dubose School Road, Summerville, SC 29483
