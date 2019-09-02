LOOK HERE: School, businesses closures announced ahead of Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Sunday calling for the closure of schools and state government offices across eight coastal South Carolina counties.
In addition to those closures, we are updating other school and business closures as we confirm them.
However, as of Sunday night, Charleston International Airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said the airport is open and travelers should check in with their individual airlines for flight information.
- Beaufort County Schools - Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- Berkeley County Schools - Closed Tuesday until further notice. Essential personnel including maintenance and facilities, technology, school administrators, Superintendent’s cabinet and their designated support staff, school custodians and cafeteria managers are asked to report to work Monday morning at their regular time to prepare schools for the impending weather and will be released by 11 a.m.
- Charleston County Schools - Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- Charleston Southern University - Classes, athletic events, campus activities and campus visits at Charleston Southern University are canceled beginning Monday and until further notice.
- College of Charleston - CofC is canceling all classes and college events starting Monday. Sporting events, campus activities and campus visits are also canceled. This cancellation affects all classes, labs, meetings and other activities scheduled at the downtown campus (including Harbor Walk and Avery Research Center), North Campus, Patriot’s Point, Grice Marine Lab, Stono Preserve and the Lowcountry Graduate Center, including those courses taught in the English Language Institute and the Charleston Bridge Program.
- Colleton County Schools - Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- Dorchester School District 2 - Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- Dorchester School District 4 - Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- First Baptist School of Charleston will be closed Tuesday until further notice.
- Georgetown County Schools - Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- Horry County Schools - Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- Jasper County Schools - Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- MUSC - Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- Trident Technical College - Campuses and sites will be closed Monday until further notice. Only personnel required to secure college facilities should report to work on Monday. Because lanes on I-26 will be reversed starting at noon on Monday, campuses and sites will close at noon and no employees will be permitted to enter any building after that time.
- The City Market - Closed Monday and will remain closed until the evacuation order is lifted.
- Northwoods Mall - Closed Monday until further notice.
- Charles Pinckney National Historic Site - Closed until further notice.
- Charleston County Parks - Closed Monday and until Hurricane Dorian has passed
- Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island - Closes Monday at 5 p.m. until further notice.
- Fort Sumter - Ferry trips to Ft. Sumter have been canceled until further notice.
- Liberty Square Visitor Center - Closes Monday at 5 p.m. until further notice.
- National Park Service Sites - Staff will evaluate weather and safety conditions of the parks, including the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, Fort Moultrie, Fort Sumter and the Liberty Square Visitor Center after the threat of the storm has passed. Staff will also determine when ferry service to Fort Sumter will resume.
- South Carolina Government offices - State government offices in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort, Colleton, Georgetown, Horry and Jasper Counties will be closed beginning Tuesday until further notice.
Check back for updates to this list.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.