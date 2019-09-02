Lowcountry cities, counties open citizen information phone lines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several cities and counties in the Lowcountry have opened citizen information lines in order to help residents as much as they can.
These lines are meant for citizens of each area who may have questions about evacuation zones, trash pick-up, shelters, and other generic questions about the storm. They are not meant to be used in an emergency situation and are strictly for questions and information.
The phone numbers for several areas can be found below:
- Charleston County - 843-746-3900
- Berkeley County - 843-719-4800
- City of Charleston - 843-724-7311
- SCDOT - 855-467-2368
- Dorchester County - 843-832-0393
- City of North Charleston - 843-740-5883
