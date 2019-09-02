RiverDogs Cancel Season Finale Amidst Hurricane Dorian Evacuation Order

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston RiverDogs will cancel the final home game of the 2019 season scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, September 2. The cancellation will allow fans, staff, players, and the community to prepare for Hurricane Dorian following Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order for Charleston County starting at noon Monday.
“The most important thing during this time is for everyone in Charleston County and in areas likely to be affected by Hurricane Dorian to make and execute their plans to stay safe over the coming day,” RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols said.
The final game against the Greenville Drive will not be made up. Ticketholders for Monday’s game will be able to use their ticket to attend any game during the 2020 season, excluding Opening Day and July 4th. Any additional questions about the canceled game can be referred to the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 and will be answered upon the staff’s safe return to the office.
“We thank the fans for a remarkable season – one in which more than 300,000 fans attended games at The Joe – and we urge RiverDogs fans to heed official instructions and stay safe this week,” Echols said.