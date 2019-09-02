SC price gouging law now in effect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the state of emergency that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster put into effect on Saturday, the state’s price-gouging law is also now in place.
The price gouging law (SC §39-5-145) is in effect for the next 15 days. Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.
Anyone who feels they have been the victim of price-gouging can do the following:
- Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station
- Write down the price you paid
- Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations
- Take pictures that identify the station and price
- Provide your name and contact information
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will need that information in order to conduct a thorough investigation. Please email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.
