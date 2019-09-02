SC price gouging law now in effect

By Live 5 Web Staff | September 2, 2019 at 3:59 AM EDT - Updated September 2 at 4:05 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the state of emergency that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster put into effect on Saturday, the state’s price-gouging law is also now in place.

The price gouging law (SC §39-5-145) is in effect for the next 15 days. Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

Anyone who feels they have been the victim of price-gouging can do the following:

  • Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station
  • Write down the price you paid
  • Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations
  • Take pictures that identify the station and price
  • Provide your name and contact information

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will need that information in order to conduct a thorough investigation. Please email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.

