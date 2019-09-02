WATCH LIVE: Gov. Henry McMaster to hold 2 p.m. news conference on Dorian

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to update the Palmetto State’s preps for Hurricane Dorian.
He will speak to reporters at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia at approximately 2 p.m.
On Sunday night, McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation for portions of coastal South Carolina counties and ordered the closing of schools in those counties until further notice.
Law enforcement and SCDOT officials have completed the lane reversal on I-26 westbound between I-526 and I-77 in Lexington County to help people evacuate inland.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.