WATCHING DORIAN: Midweek Impacts from Dorian Expected; Highly Dependent on Track

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic category 5 hurricane continue to batter the Abaco Islands and Gran Bahama Island with winds aroun 165 mph. Once a northerly turn happens tonight/overnight, weather models should be able to get a better handle on Dorian. Right now, the official track and all weather models keep Dorian either just along the SC coast or a few miles offshore. If any of these models pan out, impacts are still expected. How major or minor the impacts are will be determined by (1) how close Dorian is to the Lowcountry (2) how strong Dorian is and (3) how large the wind field is.
Some of the impacts include storm surge, torrential rainfall along the coast, tropical storm force winds with the chance for hurricane gusts. The coastline has the highest risk for seeing these impacts. Any shift in the storm west would push the threat for flooding and tropical storm force winds inland to areas along I-95. The impacts are highly dependent on the track so stay updated. Coastal areas could see 5-10″ of rainfall and 3-5′ of storm surge,
High surf, rip currents and tidal flooding ahead of Dorian are expected today and tomorrow. High tides are at 11:10 am and 11:20 pm today, 12:06 pm tomorrow, and 12:17 AM and 1:03 PM Wednesday and Thursday at 1:11 am and 2:01 PM. A close eye will have to be kept on Wednesday’s tides as Dorian approaches. Storm surge watches may be issued later today/tomorrow. How quickly Dorian pulls away Thursday could lessen th eimpacts around Thursday’s tides.
TROPICS:
Medium chance of development: A poorly organized areas of showers and storms is south/southeast of Bermuda. Gradual development is possible this week. It could drift closer to Bermuda.
High chance: An area of low pressure could become a tropical depression during the next 24-48 hours. It’s about 300 off the coast of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system could become Fernand.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, sct’d rain/islt’d storm; HIGH: 88.
TOMORROW: FIRST ALERT DAY: Cloudy, sct’d showers/storm; HIGH: 89.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY: WATCHING DORIAN; HIGH: 89.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
