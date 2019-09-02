WATCHING DORIAN: Midweek Impacts from Dorian Expected; Highly Dependent on Track

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic category 5 hurricane continue to batter the Abaco Islands and Gran Bahama Island with winds aroun 165 mph. Once a northerly turn happens tonight/overnight, weather models should be able to get a better handle on Dorian. Right now, the official track and all weather models keep Dorian either just along the SC coast or a few miles offshore. If any of these models pan out, impacts are still expected. How major or minor the impacts are will be determined by (1) how close Dorian is to the Lowcountry (2) how strong Dorian is and (3) how large the wind field is.