Charleston International Airport to close Wednesday because of Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All flights at the Charleston International Airport will be suspended as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, airport officials say.
The FAA tower will cease operations at that time, airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Airport operations are expected to resume on Friday morning, depending on conditions, he said.
“We will continue to work with the FAA, US Air Force, and airline partners to provide the most updated information regarding airport operations,” Airport Executive Director and CEO Paul Campbell said.
The airport urged passengers to stay in direct contact with their airlines for up-to-date information on flight operations, cancellations and delays.
