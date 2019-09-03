Charlotte Motor Speedway opens campground for Dorian evacuees

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As preparations for the Sept. 27-29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 continue, Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its campgrounds for evacuees from Hurricane Dorian.
Speedway officials will open Rock City Campground, on Bruton Smith Boulevard, and bathhouse facilities free of charge.
Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC), which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After-hours check-ins can be made in the camping section on the speedway’s website.
Officials say as of 8 p.m. Monday, they had 20 campsites occupied by evacuees. They are expecting at least another 12-14 who have made reservations to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.
Nearly all that have arrived so far have chosen to stay in our Camping World Racing Resort Campground located in front of zMAX Dragway, according to speedway officials.
Officials say the majority are from Florida, but they also have evacuees on property from Georgia and the Carolinas. The Rock City Campground remains open free of charge and the campground bathhouse is open for evacuees.
Guests can also reach the camping office by phone at 704-455-4445.
