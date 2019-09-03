City of Charleston officials to hold 12 p.m. press conference concerning Hurricane Dorian preparations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -City of Charleston officials have scheduled a 12 p.m. press conference to update the public on their hurricane preparations.
Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials are scheduled to be in attendance.
On Monday, officials urged citizens to follow the evacuation order put down by the governor.
Tecklenburg issued a state of emergency for the city on Saturday afternoon. The city has already stated it will open parking garages for free during the storm.
Some shelters are also open within the county limits.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
