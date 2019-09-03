W. Ashley church prepares for flooding ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Dorian approaches, Crosstowne Church members have prepared, yet again, for potential flood damage at their house of worship off Bees Ferry Road.
But all may not be lost. Leaders hope to learn from the storm’s impacts in the Church Creek basin.
“For us it will be number four but for the people across the street, it will be number 5. So, can you just imagine having to fix your property that many times. Not only fix it but now your property is stigmatized,” Pastor Paul Rienzo said. “I think the first time, there was a lot of anger, angst, and confusion about what was going to happen in the community. And I think even as a pastor, I let that affect me but now that’s the way it rolls. We know what’s valuable. We know our neighbors are valuable. Our community’s valuable. Our relationship with God and each other is valuable.”
Rienzo believes any potential damage from Dorian is an opportunity to help combat development in the area. He said a team of experts will be analyzing how the Church Creek Basin responds to the storm.
“This is a bad event especially for those who are having a repeat event, but whether it’s medically or physically or if it’s a storm that these are opportunities to redefine what we are really about. That’s more important than anything,” Rienzo said.
Crosstown Church funded its own study that looked at what has been causing the area to flood.
It suggested that more development in the Church Creek Basin would likely increase the depth and frequency of flooding.
