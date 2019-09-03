W. Ashley church prepares for flooding ahead of Hurricane Dorian

“For us it will be number four but for the people across the street, it will be number 5. So, can you just imagine having to fix your property that many times. Not only fix it but now your property is stigmatized,” Pastor Paul Rienzo said. “I think the first time, there was a lot of anger, angst, and confusion about what was going to happen in the community. And I think even as a pastor, I let that affect me but now that’s the way it rolls. We know what’s valuable. We know our neighbors are valuable. Our community’s valuable. Our relationship with God and each other is valuable.”