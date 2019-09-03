Dominion Energy crews standing by for possible power outages in SC caused by Dorian

“We anticipate that Dorian could bring heavy rain and flooding as well as severe wind, which could cause significant outages for our customers, especially in coastal areas,” said President of Retail and Electric Operations Keller Kissam. “We have approximately 2,000 employees and contract crew members, including linemen and damage assessors, ready to respond quickly and safely to power outages should they occur. We’ve also brought in 140 off-system crew members, to support restoration efforts, and we could potentially call on several hundred more if necessary.”