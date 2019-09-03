Dominion Energy crews standing by for possible power outages in SC caused by Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dominion Energy say they’re getting ready for Hurricane Dorian.
Customers can also do the same by signing into their accounts and making sure their contact information is up to date. They can also monitor and report power outages quickly online through a mobile device at DominionEnergySC.com.
“We anticipate that Dorian could bring heavy rain and flooding as well as severe wind, which could cause significant outages for our customers, especially in coastal areas,” said President of Retail and Electric Operations Keller Kissam. “We have approximately 2,000 employees and contract crew members, including linemen and damage assessors, ready to respond quickly and safely to power outages should they occur. We’ve also brought in 140 off-system crew members, to support restoration efforts, and we could potentially call on several hundred more if necessary.”
The company maintains more than 21,000 miles of lines in South Carolina. Major storms can cause tree limbs and entire trees to break and fall, sometimes taking power lines with them.
“We work year-round to increase the safety and resiliency of our distribution system, beginning with trimming trees on thousands of miles of rights-of-way in anticipation of severe weather events like this one," he said. “Always assume any downed power line you see is live and stay away,” he said. To report a downed line, call 888-333-4465.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.