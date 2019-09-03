FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for parts of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Category 2 Hurricane Dorian has begun moving northward, away from the Bahamas, as a weakened Category 2 storm. Maximum sustained winds are at 110 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Charleston and Berkeley Counties. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for Georgetown County.
Dorian will begin approaching the area late in the day on Wednesday. Dorian will make its closest pass on Thursday morning bringing the most significant wave of wind and rain overnight Wednesday through midday Thursday. Torrential rain along the coast could cause flooding. There will be significant differences between the impacts along the coast and inland. Little rain is likely west of I-95. Tropical storm force winds are likely area wide, with the potential of hurricane force wind gusts along the coast.
Storm Surge is a major concern as tide levels will run at major flood level during Wednesday afternoon(1:03pm) and Thursday morning(10.3’) high tide cycles. Many low lying, flood prone areas will be inundated with several feet of saltwater. Finish preparations to insure safety to life and property.
Major beach erosion, dangerous surf and life threatening rip currents are likely over the next couple of days.
Dorian will begin pulling away Thursday afternoon leading to quickly improving conditions. Be prepared for power outages as the storm moves through over the next 48 hours.
