FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for parts of the Lowcountry

Dorian will begin approaching the area late in the day on Wednesday. Dorian will make its closest pass on Thursday morning bringing the most significant wave of wind and rain overnight Wednesday through midday Thursday. Torrential rain along the coast could cause flooding. There will be significant differences between the impacts along the coast and inland. Little rain is likely west of I-95. Tropical storm force winds are likely area wide, with the potential of hurricane force wind gusts along the coast.