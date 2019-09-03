Mt. Pleasant moves to OPCON 1 ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant moved to its highest level of emergency preparedness, OPCON 1, Tuesday morning.
The following closures and cancellations are effective as a result of Hurricane Dorian:
- All town administrative offices are closed until further notice. Committees of Town Council have been canceled and will be rescheduled.
- The municipal court will not be in session and all court appearances are being rescheduled. Notifications will be mailed. Payments prior to court date may be made here: https://paycourt.tompsc.com/Dashboard/
- Monday trash and garbage route will be collected today. However, if you are not able to return your rollcart back to a secure location, we advise you to keep the rollcart and loose debris stored and secured until next week’s collection. Check the Alert Center for schedule updates at www.tompsc.com/alertcenter.aspx
- The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is cancelled for Tuesday.
- All meetings scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed.
- All Recreation activities for Tuesday are postponed.
Leaders urge residents to monitor the town’s calendar at www.tompsc.com.
Beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant is opening the Portside Ferry Wharf Parking Deck, located at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge, 75 Port City Landing, for free parking to residents during the storm. Mount Pleasant residents will be allowed to park their cars at the facility through 2 p.m. Sunday.
