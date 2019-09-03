Mt. Pleasant’s Trahan earns PGA Tour Card

For Trahan, it is the first time since 2012 that he has earned full status on the PGA Tour. He has had conditional status the last seven years. He did earn $507,919 this year when he had three top 10 finishes. His best year was 2008 when he finished 26th on the PGA Tour money list with over $2.3 million in earnings. He finished fourth at the US Open that season.