Mt. Pleasant’s Trahan earns PGA Tour Card

Clemson, S.C.—Former Clemson All-American D.J. Trahan made a birdie on the final hole and earned his PGA Tour Card on Monday with a seventh-place finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Indiana. Trahan finished tied for 24th with former Georgia Tech All-American Richy Werneski in the three-tournament Korn Ferry playoffs. The top 25 in the playoffs earn PGA Tour Cards for 2019-20.
“When I finished I was not inside the top 25, so I was just going to go take a shower,” said Trahan in an interview on The Golf Channel. “Then I was told that players out on the course could effect my point total, so I stayed an watched.”
Trahan shot a 12-under-par 276 score for the 72 holes of the tournament. When he finished he was in a tie for 10th place for the tournament and 26th in the playoff ranking. But three players made bogey coming in, including two on the 18th hole, allowing Trahan to rise to seventh place and earn enough points to finish in the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Playoffs.
“I did not try to follow the scoring, I just tried to play as well as I could. I knew a birdie on the 18th hole would be good.”
For Trahan, it is the first time since 2012 that he has earned full status on the PGA Tour. He has had conditional status the last seven years. He did earn $507,919 this year when he had three top 10 finishes. His best year was 2008 when he finished 26th on the PGA Tour money list with over $2.3 million in earnings. He finished fourth at the US Open that season.
Trahan led Clemson to the National Championship as a senior in 2003. He was the National Player of the Year as a junior in 2002 and a four-time first-team All-ACC performer.
Trahan will be one of four former Tigers with full status PGA Tour Cards for 2019-20. The others are Doc Redman, Lucas Glover and Kyle Stanley. Jonathan Byrd and Ben Martin will have conditional status. Glover finished in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and is already exempt for all four Majors in 2020.