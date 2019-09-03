North Charleston officials bring sandbags to Union Heights

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A North Charleston neighborhood with a history of flooding got some help Tuesday to deal with Dorian.
City officials brought sandbags to folks in Union Heights. Mayor Keith Summey is very familiar with Union Heights.
He worked in the neighborhood for 24 years.
"Some of the homes are elevated high enough, some aren't," Summey said. "And since we know it's a flood zone we think it's our duty to come out and make sure that they get the best protection that they can."
The caravan went from street to street.
"We were handing out sandbags because we know that doesn't get out to everybody," Summey explained.
The mayor was joined by police officers, firefighters and public works employees.
They put the sandbags in front of doors at homes and buildings, including the neighborhood's senior citizens center.
"It's nice man, it helps the community," said Hardin Bradford who lives in Union Heights.
"Very appreciative because sometimes we're the neighborhood is forgot about so it's very appreciative," said Belinda Mitchell who also lives in Union Heights.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess also helped out.
Union Heights holds a special place in Burgess' heart.
He grew up here and still has family living in the neighborhood.
"The best thing was my aunt walking over there, talking to each other. The different people going over to each others homes and talking with them about needs and what to expect," Burgess said.
In addition to giving out the sandbags, police officers also went door to door to find out who’s staying and who’s leaving for the hurricane.
Sergeant Gary Zimmer told those who are staying that they might want to go to a shelter instead.
