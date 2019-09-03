Pair of Bulldogs Open The Season with MEAC Weekly Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State senior offensive tackle Alex Taylor was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Lineman of the Week, while redshirt freshman linebacker BJ Davis was selected as the Rookie of the Week, the conference announced.
Davis (LB, 6-2, 189, r-Fr., Blair, S.C.) led the Bulldogs defense with eight total tackles, including four tackles for a loss of 17 yards, an interception, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry for South Carolina State in a 28-13 win over No. 9 Wofford. The Bulldogs defense had four interceptions and nine tackles for a loss of 32 yards.
Taylor (OL, 6-9, 310, Sr., Moncks Corner, S.C.) graded out at a 93 percent for the Bulldogs on Saturday against No. 9 Wofford. Taylor didn’t yield any sacks and had four pancake blocks while helping South Carolina State accumulate 276 yards of total offense and score 28 points.
Others earning honors were Bethune-Cookman quarterback Akevious Williams was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive of the Week, while North Carolina A&T State’s Jermaine McDaniel was selected as Defensive of the Week. Specialist of the Week honors was North Carolina A&T State’s Noel Ruiz, respectively.