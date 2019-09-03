Pair of Bulldogs Open The Season with MEAC Weekly Honors

Davis (LB, 6-2, 189, r-Fr., Blair, S.C.) led the Bulldogs defense with eight total tackles, including four tackles for a loss of 17 yards, an interception, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry for South Carolina State in a 28-13 win over No. 9 Wofford. The Bulldogs defense had four interceptions and nine tackles for a loss of 32 yards.