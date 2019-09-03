Police capture man wanted in Dollar General armed robbery

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Kingstree police announced Tuesday that a man wanted in the armed robbery of a Dollar General has been captured.
Police were previously looking for Zaree Ty’Vell Brown before he was caught with the help of U.S. Marshalls.
Brown was wanted on charges of strong armed robbery, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Kingstree Police Department said it happened at the Dollar General store on Longstreet Street.
According to police, both the manager and clerk were assaulted with a weapon.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.