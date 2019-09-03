WATCH LIVE: Beaufort County to hold 11 a.m. news conference on Dorian

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County leaders called a news conference to provide an update on preparations the county and municipalities are making for the approach of Hurricane Dorian.
Sheriff P.J. Tanner will will speak to reporters at 11 a.m. from the sheriff’s office.
A storm surge watch and a hurricane watch are in effect for Beaufort County issued Monday afternoon.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
All of Beaufort County fell under Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order issued on Sunday.
“It’s a very, very unpredictable hurricane,” Tanner said Sunday afternoon before McMaster announced the executive order that called for evacuations in portions of eight coastal South Carolina counties.
Tanner said the county’s primary method of communication with residents is through Nixle, and encouraged anyone who had not signed up for access to do so.
“As I said in my newsletter last week, it is the season,” Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling said during Sunday’s briefing. “And it’s not too early to be prepared. So fill up that duffel bag with the water, the batteries, the things you need. And If you don’t need them this time, you’ll have another opportunity this season.”
Beaufort County switched to OPCON 1, its highest level of emergency preparedness, at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
