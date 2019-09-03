WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to update state preps for Hurricane Dorian Tuesday at 2 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will update progress as South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Dorian.
The governor will be joined by members of his Team South Carolina at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia for a 2 p.m. briefing.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center at 11 a.m. placed Charleston and Berkeley Counties under a storm surge warning and hurricane warning. Jasper and Beaufort remained under a storm surge watch and hurricane watch.
Crews from Dominion Energy were on standby to deal with power outages caused by the storm. The company maintains more than 21,000 miles of lines in South Carolina. Major storms can cause tree limbs and entire trees to break and fall, sometimes taking power lines with them.
During Monday afternoon’s briefing, McMaster praised efforts to complete a reversal of I-26 between Charleston and Columbia. The reversal began at approximately 10:38 a.m. Monday, just less than 90 minutes ahead of originally scheduled. The acceleration came after Department of Transportation officials noticed a sharp increase in traffic on I-26 Monday morning.
“We know that we can't make everyone happy with these actions and these orders,” he said. “We know some people may be inconvenienced, but this is the best way to keep South Carolinians alive.”
McMaster said that confirmed what they anticipated on Sunday, that without a reversal, there would have been gridlock that brought westbound traffic to a standstill, possibly for hours.
“There is no doubt in mind whatsoever that if we had not implemented this reversal, we would have had gridlock,” South Carolina Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said.
State leaders have not yet indicated when the reversal would end.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the state’s law against price gouging is in effect since McMaster issued a statewide state of emergency. The law is in effect until the state of emergency expires or is terminated. Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail, Wilson said.
