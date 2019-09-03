WATCH LIVE: Tri-County leaders to hold briefing on Hurricane Dorian

WATCH LIVE: Tri-County leaders to hold briefing on Hurricane Dorian
Representatives from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties hold a briefing on Dorian from Charleston County's Emergency Operations Center Monday afternoon. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | September 3, 2019 at 3:19 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 3:25 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders from across Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon with updated information on Hurricane Dorian.

That news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. from the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center.

Charleston and Berkeley Counties are under a hurricane warning and storm surge warning.

Dorchester County is currently under hurricane and storm surge watch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.