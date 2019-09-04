Beaufort Co. calls 11 a.m. press conference ahead of Hurricane Dorian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County officials have called a press conference as Hurricane Dorian begins moving through the Lowcountry.
On Tuesday, Sheriff P.J. Tanner and other leaders urged people to follow the Governor’s mandatory evacuation order.
Tanner said the county’s primary method of communication with residents is through Nixle, and encouraged anyone who had not signed up for access to do so.
Beaufort County switched to OPCON 1, its highest level of emergency preparedness, at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
