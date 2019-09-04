Charleston County locals prepare to evacuate as Dorian nears

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the storm less than a day away, officials are urging people to get prepared and stay safe.
Many people have already headed out to emergency shelters all around Charleston County and more people are expected to follow in the coming days.
People are boarding up their homes and leaving town ahead of the hurricane, but for those who can’t city officials say the best bet is to get on a bus and head to a shelter.
Charleston City Councilman and CARTA Director Mike Seekings hopes people will get to a safe place during this storm.
“The sooner you can get on the better, and we’ll run as long as it’s safe, as long as it’s passable, and we can get people to where they need to go,” said Seekings.
In downtown Charleston the hurricane peninsula circulator buses will run 14 routes.
The buses are taking people straight to Stall High School, just one of the emergency shelters available.
Mark Russell has been at Stall High School since Monday. He says he is glad to be out of harm’s way.
“People are actually on the floor but it’s not that bad. You just kind of have to deal with it,” said Russell. “ I mean they were lucky to get the trucks here today.”
