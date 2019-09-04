City of Charleston to hold 12:15 p.m. briefing on Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will hold its daily news conference on preparations for Hurricane Dorian Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city leaders will hold that briefing at 12:15 p.m. from downtown Charleston.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Tecklenburg warned people to evacuate ahead of what he called “the triple threat" the storm represented, referring to storm surge, high tide and copious rain that could produce flooding in Charleston and coastal South Carolina.”
“We feel we will have some impact. It’s just a matter of how much,” he said.
“We need everybody who has not yet evacuated to evacuate,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said during Tuesday’s briefing. “This is not the time to relax. This is a time to continue to be vigilant.”
Reynolds said the tide Wednesday night was predicted to be 10 feet, a very high tide that means significant flooding.
“That means significant road closures, that potentially means rescues, and that means that we can’t have people’s cars stranded in the middle of the roadways,” he said. “So we want to do everything to get ahead of that flooding, to work closely with our communities will continue to be vigilant and present.”
Tecklenburg said a team representing various departments including storm water, parks, public works, traffic and transportation will be ready and on call to respond to whatever happens Thursday.
The city announced plans to open parking garages for people to park their vehicles for free during Dorian. Garage openings are for cars only, and do not apply to boats or trailers. The Gaillard Center parking garage is reserved for emergency personnel.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the city announced via its Twitter account that it had run out of sandbags.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, area landfills closed and garbage and trash collection has been suspended in all areas of the city until further notice. Citizens are urged to clear any curbside garbage cans and bags and secure any loose yard debris as soon as possible, as these items are likely to block storm drains and inhibit drainage if left out during the storm.
The city of Charleston Citizen Services Desk is staffed to answer citizens’ questions about storm preparations and can be reached at 843-724-7311.
