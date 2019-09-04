FIRST ALERT: Dorian to bring powerful winds, heavy rains, storm surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The biggest impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected after midnight on Thursday.
Outer bands of Hurricane Dorian began producing rain Wednesday morning ahead of Dorian’s arrival off the South Carolina coast.
As storm tracks update over the course of the day, some information may change. Check back for updates.
Portions of eight South Carolina counties – Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper and Horry – are under Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order which was issued on Sunday night. At noon, a lane reversal on I-26 between Charleston and Columbia will end because highway crews will have to be pulled back for their own safety.
The entire South Carolina coastline is under a hurricane warning and storm surge warning.
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
Periods of heavy rain and wind gusts that began Wednesday morning are only the beginning of Dorian’s impact on the Lowcountry.
The rain will get heavier Wednesday afternoon and into the night with tropical storm-force winds moving in. The strongest winds, heaviest rains and the peak of storm surge is expected after midnight Wednesday and into Thursday.
Hurricane-force winds, those with maximum sustained speeds of at least 74 mph, are possible in the coastal counties including Beaufort, Charleston, tidal Berkeley, Georgetown and Horry Counties.
Here are the probabilities for hurricane-force winds:
Tropical storm-force winds, with maximum sustained speeds of between 39 and 73 mph, are expected in Colleton, Dorchester and Williamsburg Counties. Tropical storm-force winds are guaranteed for coastal counties.
Here are the probabilities for tropical storm-force winds:
This gallery will show anticipated wind speeds over the course of Thursday. You can see projected wind gust speeds for your area:
Rainfall will be another issue. Isolated coastal areas could see rainfall accumulation totals of more than 10 inches by Friday afternoon as the storm and its outer bands will have begun pulling away from the South Carolina coast. Areas along I-95 and more inland may see an inch of rain or less. The further inland you live, the less rain you can expect over the duration of the storm.
But the most likely scenario for most coastal areas is between five and 10 inches of rain.
This gallery shows you projected accumulations:
The latest forecast track, which will continue to change, shows the following impacts county-by-county in the Live 5 News viewing area.
It cannot be stressed enough that even a slight change from the projected path could mean big differences to these estimates:
- Charleston County: Flooding rain, hurricane-force winds, storm surge
- Berkeley County: The tidal portion of the county can expect hurricane-force winds and flooding rains. Inland Berkeley County is more likely to see tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain.
- Dorchester County: Heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds
- Georgetown County: Flooding rain, hurricane-force winds, storm surge
- Colleton County: The tidal portion of the county can expect the possibility of hurricane-force winds and heavy rain. Inland areas of the county are likely to see tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains.
- Williamsburg County: Heavy rains, tropical storm-force winds
- Beaufort County: Flooding rain, hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Storm surge, water pushed inland from the wind of a hurricane, could reach four to seven feet from the southern tip of the Isle of Palms and five to eight feet from the Isle of Palms north.
Widespread power outages are possible because of heavy winds that can topple trees and knock down power lines. The areas projected to experience the most widespread power outages are northeastern coastal Charleston and coastal Georgetown and Horry Counties.
At 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 79.7 West, about 90 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida and 205 miles south of Charleston.
It remained a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.
Dorian is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue Wednesday and eventually turning more north.
A turn toward the north is expected Wednesday night, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Thursday. On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move parallel to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night.
The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday.
A slow weakening is expected after Thursday. However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during this time.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. NOAA buoy 41008, located off the Georgia coast, recently reported sustained winds of 40 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph.
The minimum central pressure just reported by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 964 mb (28.47 inches).
