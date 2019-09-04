FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Dorian to bring significant impacts to South Carolina coastline.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Dorian is passing about 80-90 miles offshore of northeast Florida. The category 2 hurricane is forecast to maintain that intensity as it moves northwestward with a turn to the north and northeast over the next 24 hours. When and where those turns occur will determine the severity of impacts here across the Lowcountry. Regardless, we expect at the very least, very heavy rain, tropical storm force winds and significant coastal flooding.
Here is a break down of the hazards associated with Hurricane Dorian:
FLOODING RAIN: Torrential rainfall is likely with Hurricane Dorian as it moves in from the south. Bands of rain are possible through this evening with the rain becoming more persistent as we go into tonight lasting through late tomorrow afternoon or evening. Rainfall totals 5 - 10” are likely with isolated spots near 15”. The heaviest rain will be closest to the coast. West of I-95 the rainfall totals will taper off quickly.
STORM SURGE: Storm surge and coastal flooding will be a significant impact from Hurricane Dorian. The current forecast calls for 5-8’ of storm surge from the Isle of Palms to Pawleys Island. 4-7’ from Sullivan’s Island to Savannah.
WIND: Tropical Storm force winds are likely across the Lowcountry with the strongest winds along the coastline. Up to hurricane force wind gusts are possible from Highway 17 to the Barrier Islands. Expect trees and powerlines to be downed in some areas. Power outages should be anticipated.
Worst weather: expect the greatest impacts from Dorian from late tonight until Thursday evening.
