Folly Beach prepares for Hurricane Dorian

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach is getting ready for the storm by issuing out releases and making sure residents have a plan.
City officials will started restricting access to the island on Tuesday afternoon. Residents will need to show two forms of identification to get on the island.
Although Monday was a preparation day for some, others chose to still enjoy the beach.
Ian Walker went to Folly Beach on Monday and said he is not too worried about the storm because it is something that happens every year. He says he’s still taking precautions, but he doesn’t anticipate it will hit the island hard.
Other residents who live on the island say they are taking no chances.
Duke Warren has lived on Folly Beach for 23 years and he evacuates every time there’s a hurricane.
“We had a hurricane called Hugo, and it caused a lot of damage," said Warren. "I looked at the Bahamas with this hurricane happening, I don’t wanna be around when it comes close.”
The city is providing sand bags for people to come and grab at the public safety parking lot. On Monday, many chose to come out and get their 10 bags, but that doesn't mean all of them are choosing to leave the island.
"From what I’ve gathered there’s a number of of us that are gonna stay and right now from the forecast we’re not gonna know," said resident Vanessa Oltman. " I would say by tomorrow we are gonna make the decision.
City officials say they’re expecting high winds and flooding that could cause damage to homes. They are worried about serious erosion on the beach.
They have already started to push sand up in public beach access areas to prevent water from flowing out.
