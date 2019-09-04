Lowcountry author Dorothea Benton Frank dies after brief illness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members say Lowcountry author Dorothea Benton Frank passed away on Monday.
Last month, her family said Frank, who grew up on Sullivan’s Island, was in the hospital receiving treatment after a sudden illness.
“Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, there are no words for this loss,” her family said in a statment on Tuesday.
Frank was a best-selling novelist with her first novel, Sullivan’s Island, published in 2000.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.