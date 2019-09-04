Lowcountry cities, towns make final preparations for Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several cities and towns in the Lowcountry are beginning to tie up the final loose ends in their infrastructure before Hurricane Dorian hits.
Several cities and towns have opted to shut off water and some have begun to issue curfews ahead of the storm.
All information can be found below.
- Curfew in effect 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Water will be shut off at 2 p.m. on Wednesday
- EMS services have been pulled off the island.
- Town hall closing at 12 p.m. Wednesday
- Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer authority is restricting the flow of water at the following causeway valves beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Bermuda Bluff, Birdfoot Landing, Callawassie Island, Cat Island, Coosaw Island, Distant Island, Vivian’s Island Harbor, Hunting and Fripp Islands, Horse Island Drive, Kingston Key Drive, Myrtle Island Drive, Pine Island, Tansi Village Warsaw Island. . Customers in these areas will still have water service but may experience lower water pressure.
- Palmetto Breeze will cease operations at 2 p.m. if people want to go to a shelter.
- Curfew in the county 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday night
