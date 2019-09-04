SCDOT: I-26 lane reversal to end at noon on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lane reversal operations on I-26 will stop at noon on Wednesday, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation officials.
SCDOT officials say the operations will end at that time so crews can seek shelter at safe locations outside of the storm’s projected path.
Pete Poore with SCDOT say the traffic patterns on the reversed lanes will go back to normal once Highway Patrol flushes out traffic on the reversed lanes.
The reversal takes place at the interchange of I-26 and I-526 and continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.
Drivers are not able to use I-26 to get from Columbia to Charleston.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.