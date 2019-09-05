Charleston County high span bridges in ‘Condition Yellow’ after reports of 30 mph sustained wind

Condition Red occurs following 40 mph sustained winds. When the Charleston County Emergency Operation Center receives reports from law enforcement officers that sustained wind speeds have reached 40 mph, the media is asked to put out a message to the public that high span (65 feet or higher) or exposed bridges are unsafe for public travel. At these wind speeds, law enforcement officers may not be present at bridges due to unsafe conditions. Anyone who drives over bridges against the advisory is doing so at their own risk.