Charleston County high span bridges in ‘Condition Yellow’ after reports of 30 mph sustained wind

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say Charleston County high span bridges are in “Condition Yellow” following reports of 30 mph sustained winds.
High profile vehicles are advised not to use high span (65 feet or higher) or exposed bridges, and the public should use extreme caution if they decide to travel over bridges.
High profile vehicles are: Box-type trucks similar to those operated by the United Parcel Service (UPS) - Tractor trailers - Motor homes - Vehicles pulling travel trailers, box type trailers, large sail boats or other watercraft.
High span (65 feet high or higher) or exposed bridges in Charleston County:
• Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge
• Ashley River ridges (old and new bridges)
• Ben Sawyer Bridge (Sullivan’s Island Bridge)
• Breech Inlet Bridge (connects Isle of Palms to Sullivan’s Island)
• Cosgrove Bridge (the “North Bridge”)
• Dawhoo River Bridge (on Edisto Highway SC 174)
• Don Holt Bridge (I-526 over the Cooper River between North Charleston and Daniel Island)
• Isle of Palms Connector
• James Island Connector
• Limehouse Bridge
• McKinley Washington Bridge (the “Edisto Bridge”: Hwy. 174 over the Edisto River near Edisto Island)
• Stono River Bridge (connects James Island to Johns Island over Maybank Highway)
• Wando River Bridge (I-526 over the Wando River in Mt. Pleasant)
• Wappoo Bridge (connects W. Ashley to James Island) • Westmoreland Bridge (I-526 over the Ashley River between North Charleston and W. Ashley)
Condition Red occurs following 40 mph sustained winds. When the Charleston County Emergency Operation Center receives reports from law enforcement officers that sustained wind speeds have reached 40 mph, the media is asked to put out a message to the public that high span (65 feet or higher) or exposed bridges are unsafe for public travel. At these wind speeds, law enforcement officers may not be present at bridges due to unsafe conditions. Anyone who drives over bridges against the advisory is doing so at their own risk.
