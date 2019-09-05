Damage seen in Little River community from tornado, strong storms

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Damage from Thursday morning’s strong storms caused by Hurricane Dorian were widespread across the Grand Strand.
The Reserve neighborhood in the area of Highways 9 and 57 in Little River sustained damage. One resident said their roof was partially removed.
Another woman said when the tornado hit, it sounded like plane.
“I know what this is and it’s exactly what they say that it’s like. It sounded like a low-flying aircraft or a train coming through,” the woman said.”
She added that within two minutes, it was over.
No injuries have been reported in that area at this time.
