Dispatchers: If it’s not a life-threatening emergency, don’t call 911

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As heavy rain and winds continue across the Lowcountry, county emergency dispatch centers say they are receiving 911 calls for issues that aren’t emergencies.
Most notably, people are calling dispatchers to report their lights are out.
“Power Outages should be reported directly to the utility provider,” Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton said. “Residents should not call 911, the Citizens Call Center or the Emergency Operations Center to report a power outage.”
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office echoed the sentiment with a graphic posted early Thursday morning on its Twitter account.
“Call 911 to save a life, report a crime or fire,” the graphic states.
The graphic also states you should not call an emergency if you have water in your home unless your life is in danger.
